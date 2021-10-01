South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

SPFI opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.67.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth $340,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

