SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.55

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.66 ($0.13). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 9.66 ($0.13), with a volume of 35,754 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

