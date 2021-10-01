Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DALXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.