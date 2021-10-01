Spartan Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $35.08 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.08 million and approximately $782,416.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00103663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00138055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,699.01 or 1.00224732 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.35 or 0.06918075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00760057 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 84,706,891 coins and its circulating supply is 75,151,345 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

