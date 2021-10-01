SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.

MDY traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.11. 65,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,660. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $336.60 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.03 and a 200 day moving average of $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

