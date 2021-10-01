Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Spectrum has a market cap of $37,179.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00344971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

