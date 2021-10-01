Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $43.16

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.16, but opened at $44.66. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 7,311 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 51,622 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.