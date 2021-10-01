Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $43.16

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.16, but opened at $44.66. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 7,311 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

