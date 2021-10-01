Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider John Roland Clem Sells 4,279 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total value of $1,409,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
John Roland Clem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $5,456,518.28.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,029,741.45.
Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $329.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.48. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.91.
Several research analysts have issued reports on STMP shares. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 76.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.
Stamps.com Company Profile
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
