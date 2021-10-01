Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider John Roland Clem Sells 4,279 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total value of $1,409,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Roland Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $5,456,518.28.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,029,741.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $329.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.48. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.91.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STMP shares. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 76.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

