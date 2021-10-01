Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 243.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,364,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $175.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $158.92 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.79.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

