Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.16. 225,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,976. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

