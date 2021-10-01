Starcom plc (LON:STAR) Insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann Acquires 9,744,000 Shares

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann bought 9,744,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £97,440 ($127,305.98).

Shares of LON STAR opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86. Starcom plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.19 ($0.02).

Get Starcom alerts:

About Starcom

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.