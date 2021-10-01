Starcom plc (LON:STAR) Insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann Acquires 9,744,000 Shares

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann bought 9,744,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £97,440 ($127,305.98).
Shares of LON STAR opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86. Starcom plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.19 ($0.02).
About Starcom
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.