State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 651 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.