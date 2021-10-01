State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $324,000 Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

ANAB stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $743.98 million, a P/E ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.