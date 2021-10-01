State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $418,000 Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.84 million, a PE ratio of -47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANIK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.