State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $54.80 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,231 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $54,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Copart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 62.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,814 shares of company stock worth $56,433,390. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $131.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

