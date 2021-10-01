State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $58.60 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,046 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of The Kroger worth $58,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 16.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 17.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 148.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in The Kroger by 19.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

