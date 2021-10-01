State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $62.33 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329,445 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $62,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 7,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CSX by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 100,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 67,777 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

