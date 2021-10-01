State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 34,560 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,560 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.45% of WestRock worth $64,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. WestRock has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

