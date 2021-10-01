State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,759 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Rogers Communications worth $46,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,785 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after purchasing an additional 835,390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,047,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,407,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

