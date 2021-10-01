State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 52,066 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 699,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,066 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $48,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

