State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $66,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL opened at $137.22 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.