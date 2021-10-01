Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

