Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

