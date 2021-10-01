Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $261.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.49. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.