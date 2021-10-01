Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 22,288 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,338 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights started coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

ESTC stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day moving average is $137.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.40 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

