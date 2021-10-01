Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.52. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

