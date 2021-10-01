Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,438,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,412,000 after buying an additional 190,657 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $4,413,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.