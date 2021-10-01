Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,790 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.12% of Murphy Oil worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.