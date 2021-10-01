StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells $342,520.75 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $342,520.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

