Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.83. 2,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 823,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Several research firms recently commented on STVN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

