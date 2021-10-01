Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

STC stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

