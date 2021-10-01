Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$48.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.76.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$5.14. The company had a trading volume of 83,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,477. The stock has a market capitalization of C$876.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.86. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

