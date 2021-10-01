Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $92,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $28,214.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,016. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.