StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.26

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 116142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

