Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $29,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 551,045 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 105,678 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 646,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 101,566 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,212,000.

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

