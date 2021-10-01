Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $33,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

