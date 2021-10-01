Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $38,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 130,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 495,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $103.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

