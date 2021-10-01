Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 129.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

