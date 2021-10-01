Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.60.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $380.66 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

