Strike Price Reaches $53.01 (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Strike has a market cap of $158.45 million and $10.57 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.01 or 0.00109568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00147895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,313.36 or 0.99861500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.84 or 0.06740009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.