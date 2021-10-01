STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $375.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 21630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366.50 ($4.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £172.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 358.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 349.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

