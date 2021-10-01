Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

TSE SMU.UN traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,687. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.59 and a 52-week high of C$21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

