SUN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00101072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,106.27 or 0.99868625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.66 or 0.06681752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

