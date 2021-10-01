SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.00 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

