Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Short Interest Update

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surna stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Surna has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

About Surna

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

