sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. sUSD has a total market cap of $198.89 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00232716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00114943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012024 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 198,984,600 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.