Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.