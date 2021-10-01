Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $13.04 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $407.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.90 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

