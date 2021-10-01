Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Middlefield Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBCN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $146.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

